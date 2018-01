ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಪಘಾತ, ನಾಲ್ವರು ವೇಟ್‌ ಲಿಫ್ಟರ್ಸ್ ಸಾವು

New Delhi

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#CORRECTION Four powerlifting players killed & two were injured in a road accident due to fog conditions at Sindhu border in #Delhi and not weightlifting players as reported earlier

English summary

Four national-level weight-lifters were killed and two others, including a world champion, were seriously injured when the car that they were travelling met with an accident near the Delhi-Haryana border on Sunday, police said.