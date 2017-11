ಅಪನಗದೀಕರಣದ ಆಘಾತಕ್ಕೆ ಮೊದಲ ವಾರ್ಷಿಕೋತ್ಸವ: ಗೆಲುವೋ, ಸೋಲೋ?!

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

For 60 years Congress kept doing cosmetic surgeries of Indian Economy. PM Modi took the brave decision to go for the surgery. #DeMoWins pic.twitter.com/p7XG4SUA5H

Who will forget this long queues to collectors their own money #DemoDisaster pic.twitter.com/91BKWm55kI

The success of demonetisation can be measured by the notes returned vs money taken to print new notes. Enough said! #DeMoDisaster pic.twitter.com/H4APzaO8LQ

Congress trending #DeMoDisaster & rightly so Lost UP Lost Uttrakhand Lost many local polls Many leaders caught with dispropotionate assets

Super-Pappu Modi can try to fool all people all the time. But numbers Don't Lie, do they? GDP growth is down at 5.7%. #DeMoDisaster pic.twitter.com/tNHROeLpkG

Demonetisation has been an absolute disaster. Poor has suffered, over 150 lives lost and economic crash. Who's responsible? #DeMoDisaster

#DeMoWins Panama, Paradise, Rane, Roy, Yeddyurappa. All black money with BJP! Jay & Shaurya vested interests! Shame on you Modi Sarkar.

Mr Modi, you can't fool all people,at all time. #DeMoDisaster pic.twitter.com/UxBS4M55IG

India’s highest ever unearthing of black money which actually was a blow to terrorism and naxalism! Do watch how #DeMoWins affected Jihad! 👇 pic.twitter.com/CnCiSXFj5w

9/11 Many died coz of terrorism World suffering 8/11 Millions lost livelihood coz Economic terrorism V still paying for it #DeModisaster pic.twitter.com/aseA5zhspu

English summary

Does demonetisation affect indian economy? Question is very relevent during the first anniversary of Demonetisation(Nov 8th). Twitterians have already started debate on demonetisation. #DeMoDisaster and #DemoWins hashtags are trending now.