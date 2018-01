ಮುಂಬೈ ಗಲಭೆ: ಜಿಗ್ನೇಶ್ ಮೆವಾನಿ, ಉಮರ್ ಖಲೀದ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಎಫ್ ಐಆರ್

Mumbai

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Pune: FIR registered against Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid under section 153(A), 505 & 117 at Vishrambaug Police Station. A day after the massive shutdown called by Dalit groups across Maharashtra, the Mumbai police also cancelled an event of Jignesh Mevani, who is a dalit leader of Gujarat.