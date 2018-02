ಲೈಂಗಿಕ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಒಪ್ಪದ ಫೇಸ್ ಬುಕ್ ಗೆಳತಿಯ ಕೊಲೆ

Mumbai

Ankita More, A 20-year-old girl from Vashi who had gone to meet her Facebook friend, Haridas Nirgude, a 25-year-old man from Nalasopara, was found dead in the building. The police said that, girl had gone to meet the accused, whom she had befriended recently on the social networking site. Nirgude has confessed to killing the girl after she refused physical relationship, the police said.