ಮೇಲುಕೋಟೆ ಚೆಲುವನಾರಾಯಣನ ಪಾದದ ಬಳಿ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಮಹಿಳೆಯ ವಿಗ್ರಹ?!

Mandya

oi-Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Here is a story behind a muslim woman's statue near feet of Melukote Cheluvanarayana swamy statue in Mandya district. People who visit Melukote Cheluvanarayana Swamy temple are knowingly or unknowingly worship Thulakka Nachiyar who was a devotee of Cheluvanarayana swamy.