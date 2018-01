ಜ.12 ರಿಂದ ಮಡಿಕೇರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ರೈತಸಂತೆ: ಉಳುವ ಯೋಗಿಗೆ ವೇದಿಕೆ

Madikeri

ಮಡಿಕೇರಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

To create a platform to farmers to sell their agricultural products without interference of mediators, Madikeri Agriculture product Market committe (APMC) has decided to start a farmers' fair in the district on every friday. The fair will be started from January 12th.