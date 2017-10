ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರಿ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯ ಪೂಜೆಗೆ ನನ್ನನ್ನು ಆಹ್ವಾನಿಸಬೇಡಿ: ಸಚಿವ ಹೆಗಡೆ

Karwar

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Anantkumar Hegde has conveyed his displeasure towards the celebration and glorification of Tippu Jayanti. Annals of the history as a brutal killer, wretched fanatic, and mass rapist,he wrote on Facebook.