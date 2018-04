ಹವಮಾನ ವೈಪರಿತ್ಯದಿಂದ ದಕ್ಷಿಣಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿ 40 ಅಡಿ ಮುಂದೆ ಬಂದ ಕಡಲು

Districts

lekhaka-GURURAJA K

English summary

Rising waves in the sea occupies about 40 feet of land.The waves rise from 2 to 3 meters in each of the 17-22 seconds on April 21 and 22.Accordingly, Coastal Udupi, Murdereshwara and Kokur Kasargod in North Gokarna area of Gokarna have seen a surge in sea waves.