ಕೊರಟಗೆರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪರಮೇಶ್ವರ ಗ್ರಾಮ ವಾಸ್ತವ್ಯ, ಪ್ರಚಾರ!

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC) president Dr. G.Parameshwara completed 3 Grama Vastavaiya in his home town Koratagere, Tumakuru district. In 2013 election he defeated from JDS candidate Sudhakar Lal in the constituency. Now he kick started 2018 election campaign.