'ನಾನು ಬದುಕಿರುವವರೆಗೂ ಭಾರತವನ್ನು ಹಿಂದೂ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರವಾಗಲು ಬಿಡಲ್ಲ'

Karnataka

Ramesh B

English summary

Former Prime Minister and national president of Janata Dal (S) H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning India into a Hindu-Rashtra. Addressing a gathering of JD(S) workers in Shahapur, Yadagir district, Mr Gowda expressed his dissatisfaction over the way in which Mr Modi was ruling the country.