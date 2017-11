ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಅಳೆಯುವಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋತ ಮೋದಿ?

Karnataka

Prasad

Karnataka ranks among the top third of the states in most measures. Even higher if you exclude small states like Delhi & Goa.

Karnataka is amongst most developed states, @narendramodi promising Vikas is Bakwas ! Seems to forget in which state he is campaigning !

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that Karnataka should join the other states in India which are way ahead in terms of development has come under attack from journalists, politicians including chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah.