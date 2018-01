ಪುತ್ತೂರು ವಿವೇಕಾನಂದ ಕಾಲೇಜಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸಮುದಾಯ ಬಾನುಲಿ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನ

Districts

State Level Community Radio Seminar, a first of its kind, is organized in Coastal Karnataka town Puttur. Thursday 11th Jan Media event under the aegis of Vivekananda Vidya Vardhaka Sangha and Radio Panchajanya 90.8 FM. Reach - Sullia, Beltangandy, Bantwal, Madikeri and Kasargod. The community radio was launched by Union Minister Nirmala Seetaraman in Jan 2017.