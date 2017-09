ಮೌಢ್ಯ ನಿಷೇಧ: ಮಡೆಸ್ನಾನಕ್ಕೆ ನಿಷೇಧ, ಜ್ಯೋತಿಷ್ಯ-ವಾಸ್ತುಗಿಲ್ಲ ಅಡ್ಡಿ

Karnataka

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

The Karnataka Cabinet cleared the much-awaited The Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Bill, 2017. In this bill practices listed under 16 points for prohibition, include facilitating any person to roll over leaves of leftover food by other persons in any public or religious places or similar practices that violate human dignity.