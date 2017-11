ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ #ಕನ್ನಡರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್

Karnataka

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

This is great. First time probably from a CM. #KannadaRajyotsava https://t.co/zGrSGUlHFB

English summary

Kannada Rajyotsava hashtag is trending on Micro Blogging site Twitter today (Novemeber 1, 2017). Kannada Rajyotsava is celebrated on November 1 every year. On this day in 1956, all the Kannada language-speaking regions of southern India were merged to form the state of Karnataka.