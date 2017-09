ಕನಸು ಕಟ್ಟಿಕೊಂಡು ಗೋವಾಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿದ್ದ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಬದುಕು ಮೂರಾಬಟ್ಟೆ

Districts

ಕಾರವಾರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Goa government not only evacuated the Kannadigas from Baina beach, they have demolished their dreams also. The Kannadigas were staying at Baina beach for the past 4 decades. The politicians used them as vote banks and now threw them on the streets.