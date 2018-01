ಬೊಂಬೆ ನಾಡಲ್ಲಿ ಯೋಗೇಶ್ವರ್ ಶಕ್ತಿಪ್ರದರ್ಶನಕ್ಕೆ ದಂಗಾಗಲಿದೆಯಾ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್?!

Karnataka

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Former congress leader CP Yogeshwar who joined BJP recently, will be showing his political power to Congress leaders in BJP Parivarthana rally. Rally will be comming to Chennapatna assembly constituency in Ramanagara district on Jan 17th.