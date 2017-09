ಮೂರು ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ ಎಲ್ಲಿಂದ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಬಹುದು?

Karnataka

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

B S Yeddyurappa is all set for a change in constituency. He said that he is likely to contest the Karnataka assembly elections 2018 from a constituency in North Karnataka. It is speculated in the BJP circles that three constituencies of Ranebennur (Haveri district), Terdal and Badami (both Bagalkot district) have been shortlisted for Yeddyurappa.