ಕಲಬುರಗಿ: ಚಂದಾಪೂರ ಅರಣ್ಯ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಹುಲಿ ಪ್ರತ್ಯಕ್ಷ

Kalaburagi

ಕಲಬುರಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Tiger spotted in Chandapura forest in chincholli taluk of Kalaburagi district. Villagers were captured photographs and video and uploaded in social media. But range Forest officer Sunil kumar denied that there were no tiger existing in Chandapura forest.