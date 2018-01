Kalaburagi

ಕಲಬುರಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh helps a woman who is bleeding severely by meting with an accident. Ajay singh took woman in her car to Jewargi hopital and helped her to get first aid, and then the woman sent to Kalaburagi for more treatment.