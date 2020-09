ಜಪಾನ್ ನೂತನ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಯೋಶಿಹಿದೆ ಸುಗಾಗೆ ಮೋದಿ ಶುಭಾಶಯ

Heartiest congratulations to Excellency Yoshihide Suga on the appointment as Prime Minister of Japan @kantei . I look forward to jointly taking our Special Strategic and Global Partnership to new heights. @sugawitter

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Yoshihide Suga on being elected as the new prime minister of Japan and said he looks forward to jointly taking New Delhi and Tokyo Special Strategic and Global Partnership to "new heights".