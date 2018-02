ಲಂಡನ್ : ಪುರಾತನ ಬಾಂಬ್ ಪತ್ತೆ, ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣ ಬಂದ್

International

Following the discovery of a World War Two ordnance in King George V Dock as part of planned development works, a 214m exclusion zone has been implemented as a precaution by the Met Police. As a result, London City Airport is currently closed. (1/3)

London City Airport announced its closure on Sunday after a World War Two bomb was discovered in the nearby River Thames.Travellers were told to avoid the airport: "All passengers due to travel from London City on Monday are advised to contact their airline for further information."