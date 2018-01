ಛೋಟಾ ಶಕೀಲ್ ಕತೆ ಮುಗೀತು, ಐಎಸ್ಐ ವಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಡಿ ಗ್ಯಾಂಗ್ ಆಸ್ತಿ!

International

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

Chhota Shakeel is dead and the entire D-Syndicate has been taken over by the ISI. There were doubts whether Shakeel the man who ran the India operations for the D-syndicate was dead or not. Highly placed sources have now confirmed that Shakeel had indeed died in January 2017.