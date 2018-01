ವೈರಲ್ ವಿಡಿಯೋ: ಕ್ಯಾಲಿಫೋರ್ನಿಯಾವನ್ನು ನರಕವಾಗಿಸಿದ ಭೂಕುಸಿತ!

International

Aerial footage shows the destruction caused by #mudslides and flooding in #Montecito , #California , a luxe community known as a sunny vacation retreat and the home of celebrities like #Oprah Winfrey and Rob Lowe. pic.twitter.com/zz13IYzVDH

Drive through the "unbelievable devastation" in Montecito following the mudslides that have left at least 15 people dead. #Montecito #California #Mudslides pic.twitter.com/j7sQnI6mUt

The destruction from the #mudslides that we are seeing on our drive to #Montecito is overwhelming and dramatic. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/iRflOBOYqt

"I thought I was dead for a minute there" NEW VIDEO shows dramatic rescue in #California after heavy rain caused mudslides. At least five people were killed. #mudslides #CAstorm #CaliforniaWildfires #Weather @KSL5TV @KSLcom @kslnewsradio https://t.co/GroQUM0l9N pic.twitter.com/stKwP4vkNy

California mudslide: the death toll in the brutal mudslides in southern California rose to 17 on Jan 9th and as many as 17 people were reported to be missing. Several homes and cars were swept away in the mudslides and flooding triggered by the torrential rainstorm. Here are couple of videos of brutal mudslide on twitter.