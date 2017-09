ಯಶವಂತ್ ಸಿನ್ಹಾ ಬೆಂಬಲಕ್ಕೆ ಧಾವಿಸಿದ ಶತ್ರುಘ್ನ ಸಿನ್ಹಾ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Hope, wish & pray that all those people who matter in our party ponder over what has been said by Mr. Yashwant Sinha...1>2

English summary

A day after Yashwant Sinha's criticism of the state of economy kicked-up apolitical storm in the ruling BJP, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday came out in support of his party colleague, saying Sinha was a true statesman and had shown the government the mirror.