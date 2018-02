ಬಜೆಟ್ : ಸಂಸದರ ಸಂಬಳ 5 ವರ್ಷಕ್ಕೊಮ್ಮೆ ಏರಿಕೆ!

India

Gururaj

Emoluments revised for Constitutional heads: Rs. 5 lakh for the President, Rs. 4 lakh for the Vice President, Rs. 3.5 lakh for Governors. Automatic revision of MPs' emoluments every five years, indexed to inflation- FM Shri @arunjaitley https://t.co/6mMx7Ywjsl #NewIndiaBudget pic.twitter.com/uk8CRBCNFu

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 01 presented 2018 Union Budget. In a budget Govt hiked Salary of President, Governor and proposing changes in refixing salaries of Members of Parliament. Automatic revision of salary of the MPs every 5 years.