ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಇಲಾಖೆಯ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಅವಾಂತರಕ್ಕೆ ತಪರಾಕಿ

India

oi-Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

What a wrong image to show healthy body! @MoHFW_INDIA , obesity doesn't happen just because of unhealthy eating! And with the size 0 figure here, are you recommending the yogi diet to youth? Where is protein meat, fish & egg? Pls don't spread crap, and push youth into malnutrition pic.twitter.com/8nsvHlKSDb

So, Ministry of Health @MoHFW_INDIA picks up a stock photo which portray eggs, poultry, meat and bread as unhealthy and tweets that as health advice. Link to the stock photo website: https://t.co/cTUlaoTPuC And they've quietly deleted their tweet now. pic.twitter.com/f7GhiLhgln

Systematically creating health associations with vegetarianism. Depicting egg, meat and poultry as unhealthy, pairing with fast food choices such as soda. Focus should be on a balanced diet. Where is the evidence on this? We know what narrative you are weaving here @MoHFW_INDIA https://t.co/v0IShu3cNp

English summary

The Health Department posted a tweet featuring two women showcasing that vegetarian diet helped in being healthy. The photo shows two women of which the curvey one is associated with non-vegetarian and junk foods while vegetables and fruits are shown to be essential for leaner body type.