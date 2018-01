ಶಿವಭಕ್ತನೆಂದು ಹೊರದಬ್ಬಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ರಷ್ಯಾ ಪ್ರಜೆಗೆ ಭಾರತವೆಂದರೆ ಪ್ರಾಣ!

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

The Puri District Tourism Department has sent the 53-year-old Russian citizen, who was found begging outside the Jagannath Temple, to the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. The foreigner, Andrei Glagolev, was rescued by the Puri district administration on December 11 and rehabilitated in a shelter home in the city after he was found begging.