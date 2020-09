ವಾಯುಪಡೆಗೆ ರಫೇಲ್ ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆ; ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್ ಸಚಿವೆ

Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly receives a ceremonial Guard of Honour on her arrival at Delhi. She will attend the Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala. pic.twitter.com/6XHwxXhbZV

English summary

Rafale jets to be formally inducted into Indian Air Force. Minister of armed forces of France Florence Parly in New Delhi. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony at Air Force Station, Ambala.