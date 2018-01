ವಿಡಿಯೋ: ರಂಗಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಕುಸಿದು ಮೃತರಾದ ಕಲಾವಿದ

India

Mahesh

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his condolence over the demise of the Ottanthullal maestro Kalamandalam Geethanandan. pic.twitter.com/0jbjoXijP0

English summary

Acclaimed Ottamthullal dance artist Kalamandalam Geethanandan(58) died on Sunday while he was performing on stage in Thrissur, Kerala. Last moments of Geethanandan Video now viral.