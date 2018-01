ವೈದ್ಯರ ಮುಷ್ಕರ, ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ದೇಶಾದ್ಯಂತ 'ಒಪಿಡಿ' ಬಂದ್

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a one-day strike against National Medical Commission (NMC) bill on Tuesday.Earlier Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, the bill that seeks to replace the apex medical education regulator, the Medical Council of India (MCI), with a new body, has "many problematic" provisions and demanded that the bill be referred to a parliamentary standing committee.