India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

Dreaded Grade A A terrorists Abdul Qayoom Najar was shot dead at Uri by the security agencies. He was killed while he was returning from Pakistan. This is a major success for the Indian Army since he has been on the most wanted list for over two years now.