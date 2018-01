ಮಹಿಳೆಯರಲ್ಲಿ ಮದುವೆ ಮುಂಚಿನ ಲೈಂಗಿಕತೆ : ಕಾಂಡೋಮ್ ಬಳಕೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಳ

India

ಒನ್ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Condom use among married women is on the rise in India. Punjab tops the chart followed by Chandigarh. Awareness about the safe sex is increasing in the urban area than rural area. This study is done by Health Ministry's National Family Health Survey.