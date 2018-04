10 ಗಂಟೆ ಏಣಿ ಮೇಲೆ ನಿಂತು ಬೈಕ್ ಓಡಿಸಿ ವಿಶ್ವದಾಖಲೆ

India

Inspector Awdhesh Kumar Singh and Head Constable Durvesh Kumar of BSF motorcycle trick riding team "Janbaz" set a new world record when they rode for 10 hours 34 minutes 27 seconds continuously on a 16 feet 5 inch tall ladder fitted to their motorcycles pic.twitter.com/uXp5qLwVQq

Jawans from motorcycle trick riding team of Two Border Security Force's (BSF) 'Janbaz' set a new world record on Tuesday by riding continuously for 10 hours on top of a pole fitted to their steed.