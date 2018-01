ತ್ರಿಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಲ್ಪಸಂಖ್ಯಾತರ ಓಲೈಕೆಗೆ ಮುಂದಾದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ?!

India

Trupti Hegde

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Jan 28th announced six more names of candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Tripura. "The list contains name of one minority Muslim candidate - Baharul Islam Majumder who will be contesting from bordering Bakshanagar constituency," said BJP central observer of Tripura Sunil Deodhar.