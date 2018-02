ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯ ಮುರಿದು ಇಂಗ್ಲೀಷ್- ಹಿಂದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಭಾಷಣ

India

Mahesh

More than 70% of GOI income comes from non Hindi states and 60% people are not from Hindi belt. What is Govt trying to convey? #HindiBudget

Breaking with tradition, Jaitley will deliver the Budget speech in Hindi this time. His deputy and MoS Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla has hinted at a populist Budget, saying it will be a “good Budget and will benefit the common man”