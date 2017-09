7 ಗಂಡು ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಪಾಲಕರಿಗೆ ಒಬ್ಬ ಹೆಣ್ಣು ಮಗು ಸಿಕ್ಕರೂ, ಸಾಕುವ ಭಾಗ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ!

India

Trupti Hegde

Here is a hearth melting story of Rajasthan farmer Leeladhar Kushwaha and his wife Sukh Devi who are, Having always longed for a daughter, felt their prayers had finally been answered when they brought home an abandoned girl child. But Women and Child Welfare department says, IF they look after the child without adopting her legally, then they may face legal action.