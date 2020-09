ನಟಿ ಶ್ರಾವಣಿ ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆ ಕೇಸ್: ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕ ಅಶೋಕ್ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರಿಗೆ ಶರಣು

English summary

Telugu producer Ashok Reddy, accused no 3 (A3) in the suicide case of television actress Sravani Kondapalli, has surrendered himself before the Hyderabad police. Panjagutta ACP Tirupatanna took him into custody. On September 8, television actress Sravani Kondapalli committed suicide at her residence in Madhuranagar in Hyderabad. She was 26 years old.