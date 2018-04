6 ವರ್ಷದ ಇಶಾನ್ ಗೆ 1 ದಿನ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಕಮಿಷನರ್ ಕುರ್ಚಿ ಬಿಟ್ಟುಕೊಟ್ಟರು

Hyderabad

oi-Srinivasa Mata

Telangana: D Ishan, a student of class 2 suffering from blood cancer, was made Commissioner of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate for a day. pic.twitter.com/Xva9sX2qaK

It was six-year-old, cancer patient Ishan’s biggest day on Wednesday, as his dream of being a Police Commissioner was realized by the Rachakonda Police and the Make a Wish Foundation.