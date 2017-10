ನ್ಯಾ. ಜಯಂತ್ ಪಟೇಲರ ವರ್ಗಾವಣೆ ಹಿಂದೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರದ ಪಿತೂರಿ : ಹಿರೇಮಠ

Hubballi

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

SR Hiramatra, chief of the Samaja Parivarthana Samudaya, said that, the central government was behind the transfer of Karnataka High Court judge Jayant Patel.