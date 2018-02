ಬಾಹುಬಲಿಗಾಗಿ 11.60 ಕೋಟಿ ದಾನ ಮಾಡಿದ ರಾಜಸ್ತಾನಿ ಕುಟುಂಬ

Hassan

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

Thousands of people from across the globe witnessed grand Mahamaskatabhisheka in Shravanabelagola in Hassan district on 17th February, 2018. A philanthropist from Rajasthan donated Rs. 11.6 crores for constructing a 200 bed hospital. Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji lauded the donor. Siddaramaiah, Veerendra Heggade, A Manju, Umashree, Rohini Sindhuri were part of the grandeur.