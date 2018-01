ಶ್ರವಣಬೆಳಗೊಳ: ವಿರಾಗಿಯನ್ನು ಭಜಿಸಿದ ಮಾನಿನಿಯರು

Hassan

ಹಾಸನ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

As world famous Mahamastakabhisheka for Bahubali in Shravanabelagola will begin from Feb 7th, Hassan is all set for historical event. Special cultural programmes have already started in Shravanabelagola, as a part of Mahamastakabhisheka which will be taken place every 12 years.