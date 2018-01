ಅನಂತಕುಮಾರ್ ಹೆಗಡೇನ ಮಂತ್ರಿ ಮಾಡಿದವರು ಕಾಡುಕತ್ತೆ: ಬಸವರಾಜ ದೇವರು

Dharwad

ಧಾರವಾಡ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Central minister Anantkumar Hegde father also can't change Indian constitution, said by Basavaraja Devaru seer said in a press meet at Dharwad. He also urged central government to ask resignation of Anantkumar Hegde within 24 hours.