ಹುಲಿ ದರ್ಶನ ಮಾಡಬೇಕಿದ್ದರೆ ಬಂಡೀಪುರಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂಡಿ ಹತ್ತಿ

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Several Tigers have been sighted in Bandipur national forest in Chamarajanagar district. It is a delightful scene for the tourists to watch this majestic animal. During Sankranti festival holidays thousands of tourists thronged to Bandipur forest.