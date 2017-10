ಬಂಡೀಪುರ ಸಫಾರಿ ಇನ್ಮುಂದೆ ದುಬಾರಿ

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

There has been a steep increase in the entry and safari charges at national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the Karnataka. Bandipur National Park entry and safari fees hiked. The revised tariffs will come into effect from November 1.