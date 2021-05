ಲಾಠಿ ಚಾರ್ಜ್ ಮಾಡದಂತೆ ಸೂಚನೆ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಕಮಲ್ ಪಂತ್

In case of any issue regarding travel to the place of work or carrying out permitted activities during the lockdown, DCP Intelligence Shri. Santhosh Babu, IPS, may be contacted on 080-22942354. (2/2)

In a tweet Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said that in case of anybody violates lock-down guidelines police have been advised not to use any kind of force in this regard.