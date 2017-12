ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಹಕಾರ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನೇಮಕಾತಿ, ಅರ್ಜಿ ಹಾಕಿ

Jobs

Ramesh B

English summary

The South Canara District Central Co-operative bank recruitment 2018 notification has been released for the recruitment of total 127 (one hundred and twenty seven) jobs out of which 125 (One hundred and twenty five) vacancies for Second division clerk and 02 (Two) for computer programmer. Job seekers should apply online before 10th January 2018.