ನಾವು ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಆಚರಿಸೋಣ, ದಿವಾಳಿಯಾಗೋದು ಬೇಡ!

Diwali

Trupti Hegde

English summary

We Kannadadigas really need to pronounce Deepavali as diwali? In Kannada language Diwali means bankrupt or pauper. So many Kannadigas are opposing the use of word Diwali. So this Deepavali has arrenged a stage to debate, "Deepavali or Diwali"