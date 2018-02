ಯಶಸ್ಸು ಅಂದ್ರೇನು? ಯಶಸ್ಸಿನ ಗುಟ್ಟು ಬಲ್ಲವರು ಯಾರು?

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

English summary

What is success? Who can be called as successful person? One who makes more money or one who succeeds with money? Richard Branson says, Do not be embarrassed by your failures, learn from them and start again.