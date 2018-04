ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಶೇಕ್ಸ್ ಪಿಯರ್ ಕಂದಗಲ್ ಹನುಮಂತರಾಯರು

Vasant

Kandagal Hanumantha Rao is known as Shakespear of Karnataka. Hanumantha Rao from Bijapur (Vijayapura) never showed any interest in studies, but he was like an institution in the field of Kannada theatre. He wrote many plays, established many threatre groups, but unknown to many. Vasant Kulkarni pays tribute to the legendary artist.