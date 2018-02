ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಅಣ್ಣಮ್ಮ, ಜಲಕಂಠೇಶ್ವರನ ಶಾಪ: ಪರಿಹಾರ ಆಗದಿದ್ದರೆ ಕಷ್ಟ

Astrology

ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಅಮ್ಮಣ್ಣಾಯ

English summary

Why there are lot of problems in Bengaluru and Karnataka state governance? Goddess Annamma and Jalakanteshwara curse is the reason for this situation.Here is the analysis by well known astrologer Prakash Ammannaya.